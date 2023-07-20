The Indianapolis Colts revealed their ‘Indiana nights' uniform for the 2023 season. Fans had mixed reviews on Twitter.

Check out what Robert Griffin III, who said he thought the jerseys looked like BYU, and others said:

Thought that was BYU at first — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 20, 2023

Why does this look like a create-a-uniform preset from Madden — Connor Allen (@ConnorAllenNFL) July 20, 2023

These stink out loud — B³ (@BensonBunnyBoy) July 20, 2023

Worst kit in NFL history? — Jason Gold (@JasonGold24) July 20, 2023

Wtf are these? Throw them out. — Hollywood Mitch (@MitchHollywood) July 20, 2023

THESE ARE SO BAD LMAO pic.twitter.com/0EalAzIdU3 — ‏ً (@ETNSZN) July 20, 2023

The Colts will have to prove they can win in these jerseys to earn the favor of their fans.

Indianapolis finished 4-12-1 last season. They started the season 3-2-1 before they lost 10 of their last 11 games.

Their offense struggled, scoring 30 points three times during the season. The Colts secured the No. 4 pick in the NFL Draft and selected Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

Pro Football Network rated the Colts No. 28 in their preseason power rankings.

“It feels like the Colts have one of the widest ranges of potential outcomes of any team in the NFL,” Dallas Robinson of PFN wrote. “If Anthony Richardson can immediately capitalize on his legendary athletic profile and deliver an Offensive Rookie of the Year campaign, Indianapolis has enough playmakers to compete for the AFC South title.”

The site also says the Colts have one of the easiest schedules in the NFL.

Indianapolis will be led by coach Shane Steichen, who was the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator. Steichen helped lead the Eagles to the third-ranked offense in the NFL this past season (28.1 points per game).

The Colts are seeking a major offensive turnaround. Indianapolis last made the postseason in 2020. It has not won the AFC South since 2014.

The Colts hope Richardson will be their long-term quarterback. They have not been very lucky since Andrew Luck retired after the 2018 season.