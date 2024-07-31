Indianapolis Colts legend Dwight Freeney is set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Freeney enjoyed a stellar career and is remembered as one of the Colts best defensive players in franchise history. During a recent interview on The Adam Schefter Podcast, Freeney revealed the impact that NBA legend Michael Jordan has had on him.

“Through the game of golf,” Freeney said of how he developed a relationship with Jordan. “You know, back in the day, 2003 or 2004, I got invited to his golf invitational… One of his best friends at the time lived in Indianapolis. After the invitational, in the offseasons, he would come to town. I ended up being good friends with one of his best friends. He will say… ‘call the young kid on this trip, let's go. Let's have a good time.' I ended up getting to know him very well, which is kind of crazy because I grew up, like, idolizing the guy… Became like big bro. He's been big brother since 2003 or (2004).”

Dwight Freeney's legendary career with Colts

Freeney was a star with the Colts. He anchored a defense that emerged as one of the better units in the league. The Colts' high-powered Peyton Manning-led offense took care of the rest.

Freeney played in Indianapolis from 2002-2012. He would play for a few more teams toward the end of his career, but Freeney will always be remembered as a Colts legend.

He was selected to seven Pro Bowls during his career. Freeney led the league in sacks with 16 during the 2004 season. The Colts also won a Super Bowl while Freeney was on the roster.

Freeney may have received inspiration from his relationship with Jordan. And now Dwight Freeney is set to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame following his impressive NFL career.