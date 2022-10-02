Colts fear troubling Jonathan Taylor injury

The Indianapolis Colts continue to disappoint this season. On Sunday, they lost to the Tennessee Titans 24-17. But once again it was the Colts start to the game that was the difference. The Titans jumped out to an early 24-3 lead. Unlike the Week 1 tie, you can’t always come from behind by three scores. To make matters worse, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor could be out of action for quite some time.

Taylor suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s loss. According to Colts reporter Zak Keefer, the fear would be that it is a high ankle sprain. After the game, he was asked about the ankle and whether or not he will play on Thursday. Taylor did not provide the response Colts fans are looking for.

Colts fear it could be a high ankle sprain for Jonathan Taylor. Asked about his availability on Thursday night in Denver, JT said: "I’m not sure yet. We’ll see how things happen tomorrow morning." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) October 2, 2022

“I’m not sure yet. We’ll see how things happen tomorrow morning.,” said Taylor.

The Colts play the Denver Broncos and their stout defense on Thursday night. That doesn’t bode well for Taylor, even if it isn’t a high ankle sprain.

The Colts are now 1-2-1 and the offense has a number of problems. Quarterback Matt Ryan has fumbled a league-high 10 times through four games. Not all of them have been lost. But that is still an incredible mark and Ryan has not been what the Colts were expecting.

Nor has Jonathan Taylor’s production through the first month of the season. Taylor has just 286 yards rushing through four games. That comes after he ran for an NFL-high 1,811 yards last season. The Colts season could be fading by the day unless the offense can get fixed.