Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard worked tirelessly over the past months to make a full recovery from the back surgery that he underwent during the offseason. His hard work paid off as he earned the green light to make his 2022 regular season debut in the Colts’ Week 4 home contest against the Tennessee Titans, although his return to action lasted a mere two quarters.

On a second down play in the red zone, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill dumped off an 8-yard pass over to Chigoziem Okonkwo. The rookie tight end wound up finding the end zone after narrowly waltzing away from both Leonard and Zaire Franklin, as the two Colts linebackers ended up colliding with each other.

Leonard was able to walk off the field on his own power after taking the hard helmet-to-helmet hit from Franklin and wound up heading straight into the locker room.

The Colts later announced that Leonard will not return to this AFC South matchup due to a concussion. The versatile linebacker finished with two tackles recorded in his first in-game action since Week 18 of the 2021 campaign.

All eyes now turn to whether Leonard will go on to clear concussion protocol ahead of the Colts’ road game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday.

For now, the likes of Franklin and Bobby Okereke will have to once again rise to the occasion for the Colts in Leonard’s absence.