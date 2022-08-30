Frank Reich addresses potentially placing Shaquille Leonard on PUP list to start season

The Indianapolis Colts may be without their star linebacker Shaquille Leonard as they head into the regular season.

Leonard has missed the entirety of training camp and all of the preseason. The linebacker had back surgery during the offseason.

Shaquille Leonard missing could impact his regular season. There is a chance that he isn’t ready to go for the start of the season. With no practice under his belt and still undergoing rehab, Leonard could miss the start of the season. There is even a chance that he heads into the season on the physically unable to participate list, meaning he could miss the first four games of the season.

Colts head coach Frank Reich recently spoke with reporters regarding Shaquille Leonard’s current situation. According to Kevin Hickey of Yahoo Sports, Reich stated, “No decision at this point. I don’t think he could’ve done one ounce more or one thing more any better to prepare himself to have the quickest comeback that he can have. Now, it’s just a question of when he can get cleared, to get off of PUP and get back on the practice field.”

Shaquille Leonard has been a dominant force since entering the NFL in 2018. The Colts added Leonard with the 36th overall pick. Since his rookie season, he has recorded 538 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 11 interceptions, 30 defended passes, 17 forced fumbles, and 15 forced fumbles.

Shaquille Leonard’s absence on this defense will be felt, especially if he is out for four games. He is the leader of the unit and impacts the group in a big way. The Colts’ defense will need him back as soon as possible.