By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Published November 8, 2022

Updated November 9, 2022

The Indianapolis Colts made the stunning decision to fire Frank Reich and replace him with interim head coach Jeff Saturday following the Week 9 loss to the New England Patriots. Amid the shuffle to the Colts’ coaching staff, and the reactions to the major moves that went down, Reich sat down with FOX 59’s Mike Chappell to discuss his firing from Indianapolis.

“There’s disappointment and hurt,” Reich said. “It hurts. It hurts to have it happen in the middle of the season. But I understand the business side of things. I have a tremendous amount of respect for Mr. Irsay and I’ve come to trust his instincts and his knowledge of the game. I just know he’s doing what he thinks is best for the team.”

Reich revealed that he was fired via a phone call from Jim Irsay at around 10:45 a.m. on Monday morning. He said that Irsay wasn’t available to meet in-person, but the two plan to get together in the near future.

“I can live with that. I gave my heart and soul to the job, to the guys, to everything I did there. I didn’t take anything for granted,” added Reich.

When asked about what’s in store for the future, and whether he wants to get back into coaching, Reich revealed the advice he’s received from those close to him, who suggested he takes some time off to “decompress.”

“I think you keep all your options open,’’ Reich said. “Obviously my desire is to be a head coach. I love the game. I love everything about the game, so you keep all of your options open.”

Frank Reich was in his fifth season as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Across 74 games, Reich amassed a 40-33-1 record and led the Colts to two trips to playoffs, picking up one postseason win. The Colts had a 3-5-1 record in 2022 at the time of Reich’s departure.