The Colts offense received an untimely update on Will Mallory.

The Indianapolis Colts are amid a pivotal regular-season finale against the Houston Texans. The Colts and Texans both entered the game at 9-7 with the fight for the AFC South on the line. Unfortunately, Gardner Minshew will miss a key weapon after an update on Will Mallory's status.

Will Mallory not return to the Colts-Texans game after his injury

Mallory has been ruled out of the rest of Saturday night's matchup, per Bridget Condon. He suffered a hamstring injury during the early stages of the game that took him off the field. Hopefully, his injury is not too serious and he can make a safe recovery.

The rookie tight end has been a solid contributor to Indianapolis' offense. He pulled in 207 yards on 18 receptions during the 2023 season. His production is a great foundation for him to build off in the coming years.

The Colts need to bring the best game against a fiery Houston team. The Texans have a 14-7 advantage at halftime of the leadership of CJ Stroud. Stroud threw for 151 yards and two touchdowns during the first half. Meanwhile, Gardner Minshew is having a bit of a struggle.

Minshew ended the second quarter with 45 passing yards. Indianapolis' only points of the half were field goals kicked by Matt Gay. Nevertheless, the Colts have a chance to regroup and come out hot during the second half.

Minshew is having a rough day, but Indianapolis can still get their ground game going. Jonathan Taylor ended the half with 81 yards on 13 carries. Hopefully, he keeps the momentum going into the third quarter.

Can the Colts overcome their deficit to take the AFC North regular season bragging rights?