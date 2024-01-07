Take it to the bank.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew has reason to smile, as he has earned himself a fair amount more money than he expected just a few months ago.

Minshew is set to earn an extra $2 million this season due to a clause in his contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN:

“Colts’ QB Gardner Minshew has earned a $2 million incentive this season by playing in 60 percent of Indianapolis’ plays this season. He’s currently at 83 percent and even if he didn’t play tonight vs. Houston, Minshew still would hit the necessary threshold.”

Minshew ended up playing the majority of the Colts' quarterback snaps after rookie Anthony Richardson suffered an AC joint injury to his shoulder earlier in the season.

Richardson went down with about four minutes left in the first half of the Colts Week 5 matchup with the Titans. On a scramble, two Titans converged and smashed into the QB, and Richardson was in obvious pain on the turf afterward. The 2023 No. 4 overall pick left the field gingerly holding his arm in a position that suggested a serious shoulder injury.

Minshew has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2019-20) and Philadelphia Eagles (2021-22) during his career. He was a backup for the Eagles this past season and completed 44-of-76 passes (57.9 percent) for 663 yards and three touchdowns against three interceptions.

Minshew signed a one-year contract with the Colts in March.

The Colts take on the Houston Texans in Week 18 with both teams facing a ‘win-and-in' playoff scenario. RB Zack Moss (forearm), G Quenton Nelson (ankle) and CB Kenny Moore II (back) are all question marks for the game.