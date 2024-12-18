The Indianapolis Colts have claimed cornerback Ambry Thomas off waivers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Thomas’ agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha, confirmed the move on Wednesday.

The acquisition comes just a day after the San Francisco 49ers released Thomas, who had spent Weeks 1-15 on injured reserve this season. The former third-round pick was drafted by the 49ers in 2021 and played three seasons with the team. During his time in San Francisco, Thomas recorded 79 tackles (61 solo), 12 passes defended, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

In addition to his defensive contributions, Ambry Thomas also had a presence on special teams, returning four kickoffs for a total of 70 yards.

Thomas’ most productive season came in 2023, when he tallied 43 tackles, including 35 solo stops, along with seven passes defended. He added one interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, which he returned for 26 yards, showcasing his ability to contribute in key moments.

Colts claim Ambry Thomas from waivers ahead of their Week 16 matchup vs. Titans

The Colts’ decision to add Thomas comes as their cornerback depth faces challenges. Starting cornerback JuJu Brents, who has been on injured reserve, is now designated to return, but his availability remains uncertain. Thomas joins another former 49ers cornerback, Samuel Womack III, who was released by San Francisco during the preseason and later signed by Indianapolis.

At 6-8, the Indianapolis Colts are in a critical stretch of their season and preparing for a pivotal divisional matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Adding Thomas bolsters the team’s secondary as they contend with injuries and work to solidify their playoff positioning in the AFC.

Thomas’ combination of defensive production and special teams versatility provides valuable depth for a Colts team aiming to stabilize its roster amid ongoing injuries. Furthermore, his previous experience in high-pressure situations with the 49ers could prove beneficial as Indianapolis pushes to remain competitive in the playoff race.