Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters that the team is opening the 21-day practice window for cornerback JuJu Brents, who had been on injured reserve with a knee injury, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Brents is in his second season in the NFL. He played in nine games for the Colts in 2023, starting eight of them, according to Pro Football Reference. This season, Brents has played in just one game, which was the Colts' 29-27 loss to the Houston Texans at home in week 1.

Looking at the depth chart, Brents is behind Samuel Womack III and Jaylon Jones, but it will help the Colts to have Brents back in the lineup, potentially playing with Womack, Jones and David Long Jr. It will be interesting to see how much of a role that Brents has when he does return.

How soon could JuJu Brents return to help Colts?

If Brents is able to play this week, he will help the Colts try to rebound from a tough 31-13 loss to the Denver Broncos against the Tennessee Titans at home. If he is unable to return this week, the last two games in the regular season come against the New York Giants and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

At 6-8 on the season, the Colts likely need to win out to have any hope of making the playoffs. The good news is that the three remaining games are very winnable for Indianapolis. The Colts will likely go into those matchups as favorites. The bad news is that the Colts need help elsewhere to get into the playoffs.

The Colts need to chase down the Los Angeles Chargers, who are currently 8-6 on the team. Los Angeles plays the Broncos, New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders in their remaining games.