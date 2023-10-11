The Indianapolis Colts took Anthony Richardson in the 2023 NFL Draft and they were hoping that he would be able to lead the team to big things this year. Unfortunately for the Colts, he is now out indefinitely because of a shoulder injury. This is extremely unfortunate for Richardson and Indianapolis, and this is not how anyone was expecting the start of this season to go for the rookie QB.

With Anthony Richardson sidelined due to his injury, the Colts have had to make some moves at the quarterback position. Gardner Minshew is next up on the depth chart and Sam Ehlinger is below him, but the team wanted to get another QB, so they had a lot of players come for a workout recently. The Colts ended up going with Kellen Mond, and they have signed him to the practice squad, according to a tweet from Tom Pelissero.

This seems like a good pickup for the Colts. After losing a starting QB to an injury, depth becomes a concern, and this addition will help solve that problem.

Kellen Mond was drafted in 2021 by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round, and he is now one of three QBs that the Colts have that are healthy. It is unlikely that Indianapolis gets to a point where they have to bring Mond off the practice squad, but anything is possible.

The Colts are 3-2 so far on the season and they have looked decent to this point, but losing their starting QB hurts a lot. Indianapolis hits the road this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are also 3-2, and we will find out a lot about what this team can do without Richardson in that game.