The latest Anthony Richardson injury update is that the rookie quarterback is about to miss at least a few games. The Indianapolis Colts signal-caller left the team’s 23-16 Week 5 game over the Tennessee Titans with a shoulder injury, and the reports on Monday morning are that it is likely going to cost him “a month or more” of games.

“Sources: #Colts starting QB Anthony Richardson received an initial diagnosis of a Grade 3 AC joint sprain, which would mean he’d miss a month or more. He has an MRI this morning to confirm,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. “Either way, it’s likely Gardner Minshew next week and moving forward.”

Richardson went down with about four minutes left in the first half of the Colts Week 5 matchup with the Titans. On a scramble, two Titans converged and smashed into the QB, and Richardson was in obvious pain on the turf afterward. The 2023 No. 4 overall pick left the field gingerly holding his arm in a position that suggested a serious shoulder injury.

When Richardson exited the game, the Colts were up 10-6. The drive where backup Gardner Minshew replaced the Indy rookie ended on the Tennessee 5-yard line after a 4th-down conversion went awry. However, Minshew played well in the second half, and the Colts never gave up the lead, bringing their 2023 record to 3-2 on the season.

After the latest Anthony Richardson injury update, it’s clear Minshew will be the QB1 for the next few weeks. Over the course of the next month — if that is the final timeline on Richardson’s recovery — the Colts have the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, and New England Patriots before a bye in Week 11.

All this suggests that the next time we see Anthony Richardson will be in Week 12.