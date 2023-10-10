After Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson suffered an injury that will have him miss time, the team is working out four signal-callers to bring depth to the room according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The four quarterbacks that the Colts are working out are Kellen Mond, Anthony Brown, Holton Alhers, and Trace McSorley. Garafolo notes that the team had conversations with Ian Book, but they didn't bring him in for a workout on Tuesday.

It's important to remember that this is purely to provide depth to the quarterback room as the Colts will roll with Gardner Minshew as the starter heading into a key week 6 matchup against divisional rival, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The promising rookie Anthony Richardson sustained a Grade 3 AC Joint sprain which is expected to keep him out of action for a month or possibly more per Ian Rapoport. After the Jaguars game Sunday, the next three opponents for the Colts will be against the Cleveland Browns, the New Orleans Saints, and the Carolina Panthers.

A look at the QBs the Colts worked out

Kellen Mond was originally drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 with the 66th overall pick, but his only playing time came in a week 17 matchup late in the game. He would be waived by the team until the Cleveland Browns picked him up in August of 2022. The former Texas A&M Aggie would be waived a total of three times by the Browns in his stint but could now be picked up by the Colts.

Coming out of the 2019 draft, Trace McSorley spent his career with the Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, and briefly with the New England Patriots before being released in August. Anthony Brown was most recently with the Ravens and made two appearances in the 2022 season.

Holton Ahlers is the only rookie out of the four quarterbacks as he went undrafted out of East Carolina. He was initially picked up by the Seattle Seahawks but was waived.

The Colts are hoping that before Richardson comes back healthy, as they are still in the race for the AFC South as Indianapolis and the Jaguars are both 3-2.