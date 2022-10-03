Colts dodge a bullet with Jonathan Taylor injury update

The Indianapolis Colts feared the worst after reports stated Jonathan Taylor might have an ankle injury following Week 4. ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared good news for Colts fans on Monday, as he reported that tests on Taylor’s ankle were negative. Schefter also reported there is a chance the superstar running back plays on Thursday against the Denver Broncos.

Jonathan Taylor entered the MVP conversation last year due to his elite effort out of the Colts’ backfield. But neither the Colts or Taylor have gotten off to the starts they were looking for in 2022.

Indianapolis is now 1-2-1 after losing to the Tennessee Titans by a final score of 24-17 on Sunday. Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor has recorded just shy of 330 rushing yards through the first 4 games of the 2022 campaign. However, he’s only scored 1 touchdown and he’s also lost a fumble. For most running back, Taylor’s numbers through 4 games would be very impressive. But he’s a player who expects to consistenly post elite numbers.

Barring an injury setback, Jonathan Taylor may be in line for a big performance on Thursday against a Broncos defense that surrenders 114 rushing yards per game.

The Colts are aiming to turn their season around and make a postseason run. They suffered a heartbreaking loss at the end of the 2021 season which eliminated them from postseason contention. Jonathan Taylor and the Colts entered 2022 aiming to avenge that loss.

Taylor’s performance will go a long way in deciding the Colts’ fate in 2022. Indianapolis ranks just 27th overall in rushing yards per game, but that very well may change in the near future with JT leading the charge.