Jeff Saturday‘s stint as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2022 NFL season was a disaster. It started on the right foot when the Colts defeated the Las Vegas Raiders on the road in Week 10 but what followed was a seven-game losing skid to close the curtains on another forgettable campaign for Indianapolis.

Now, the Colts are seeking a replacement for Saturday. A couple of Detroit Lions coaches appear to be being looked at closely by the Colts, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Colts submitted requests to the Lions to interview defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coaching job, per source.

In addition to Glenn and Johnson, the Colts have expanded their head-coaching search radius by also inquiring about the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

#Colts requested an interview with #Rams DC Raheem Morris, source says. Morris already has a request from the #Broncos. Another look for him in Indy.

Moreover, per a source of Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator is also being eyed by the Colts.

A new coach wouldn’t instantly be the cure to the ills of the Colts, but it would be a step in the right direction. There’s just no way but up for Indianapolis, which went just 4-12-1 in the 2022 NFL regular season. The Colts were 3-5-1 when they decided to fire Frank Reich and replace him with Saturday, a move that triggered a slew of negative reactions, considering the clear inexperience of Saturday in coaching football.

Indianapolis last reached the NFL playoffs in 2020 when it had an 11-5 record.