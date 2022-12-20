By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Stephen A. Smith didn’t hold back in his criticism of Jeff Saturday after the interim head coach saw his Indianapolis Colts suffer a historic collapse in Week 15.

For those not in the know, the Colts were up 33-0 against the Minnesota Vikings during their weekend showdown. It looked like Indianapolis was going to hold on to their lead for the most convincing victory in Saturday’s tenure with the team. However, in a shocking turn of events, Minnesota staged a comeback and the visitors let them have their way to force overtime and win 39-36.

Of course Saturday and the Colts received massive backlash for their horrible performance at the end of the game. It’s the biggest comeback in NFL history, and it has to be embarrassing if you’re on the wrong end of it.

Now, Stephen A. Smith piled more misery on Jeff Saturday as he criticized his coaching. The veteran sports commentator also shared a rather unsurprising prediction for the coach after that latest debacle of a game.

“Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the head coach of [the Colts] next season. … There is no excuse for an NFL team to lose a 33-0 lead at halftime,” Smith said.

To be fair, Stephen A. is probably not the only person with similar sentiments considering everything that happened. While the Colts has belief in Saturday, it will be hard for them to find a reason to keep him employed after their latest showing.

It remains to be seen what the Colts will really do, but given Saturday’s interim label, there might be big changes in the 2023 offseason.