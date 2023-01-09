By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts have some important decisions looming in the offseason, including what to do with interim head coach Jeff Saturday. While they’ll be conducting a series of head coaching interviews, it’s unclear whether or not the organization wants to bring Saturday back after his bizarre stint as the interim coach following the departure of Frank Reich. If the job is his, however, Saturday didn’t shy away from making some promises ahead of the offseason, via Albert Breer.

Via Breer on Twitter:

“Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday told reporters today he wants the full-time job, though he doesn’t have an interview set up yet. Says there’d be ‘significant change’ with the team if he gets the job.”

While Saturday didn’t specify what changes he had in mind, he’s almost certainly going to want to take a look at the quarterback position. Neither Matt Ryan nor Sam Ehlinger inspires much confidence going forward, so the Colts could very well be looking at drafting or trading for a quarterback in the offseason.

Whether Saturday will be around to coach that quarterback remains to be seen, however. Saturday took over the Colts’ job in what was deemed a stunning move from the organization. Having never coached beyond the high school level, Saturday was vastly inexperienced. Despite winning his first game as interim head coach, the Colts’ struggles returned quickly after and the team lost its next seven games under Saturday’s watch.

Jeff Saturday wants to return as the Colts’ head coach, and has some big plans if he’s brought back. The organization has not yet made any indication as to its plans with the 47-year-old and will explore other options before making a final decision.