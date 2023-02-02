The Indianapolis Colts hold one of the final two head coaching vacancies in the NFL. They’ve interviewed a number of candidates, and on Thursday, they will hand a second interview to a Detroit Lions coordinator.

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will interview with the Colts on Thursday, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. Glenn first interviewed with the Colts back on January 14.

The Lions defensive coordinator becomes the eighth head coaching candidate to receive a second interview with the Colts. Others to get a second interview include Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

Glenn has interest elsewhere as a head coach as well. The Lions defensive coordinator has interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals on two occasions. He appears to be a finalist for that job, though things have been quiet for a few days.

Glenn’s defense in Detroit ranked as the worst in the league this season. However, he was key in the development of Detroit’s young defensive pieces, including Aidan Hutchinson. Detroit set the record for most sacks in a season by a rookie class in 2022.

Indianapolis began their search for a new head coach in early November. The team fired Frank Reich as head coach, replacing him with Saturday. The former Colts center went 1-7 to end the season on an interim basis. Reich was recently hired as head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

If the Colts choose Glenn as their next head coach, it’ll be the second big loss on the Lions coaching staff. Assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley is leaving the team to join Reich with the Panthers.