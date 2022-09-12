Colts evaluating kicker position after Rodrigo Blankenship’s misfire vs. Texans

The Indianapolis Colts were involved in the strangest game from Week 1, in which they somehow ended up in a tie with the Houston Texans. Of course, they could have won the game in overtime, but kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed a potential game-winning 42 yard field goal, and Indianapolis never got another real shot to win the game.

It was a rough day overall for Blankenship, as he also saw two of his kickoffs sail out of bounds, granting the Texans great field position in the process. When asked about Blankenship’s status as kicker moving forward, Colts head coach Frank Reich was noncommittal, saying that a meeting with general manager Chris Ballard later in the day would result in a decision on Blankenship’s status moving forward.

Asked head coach Frank Reich about the team's plans at kicker after Rodrigo Blankenship's rough day (missed 42-yd game winner, 2 KOs OB). No clear answer on whether team will work out other kickers this week. More roster evaluation coming tonight in meeting with GM Chris Ballard. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 12, 2022

This certainly doesn’t look like good news for Blankenship. After an electric rookie campaign in 2020, Blankenship was limited to just five games last season due to a hip injury. Indy was looking forward to getting Blankenship back this season, but it appears as if he has some rust to shake off before he returns to his 2020 form.

Whether he will get a chance to do that with the Colts remains to be seen. Blankenship had an opportunity to allow Indy to walk away with a comeback win over the lowly Texans, but instead, they were left unfulfilled with a tie instead. Missing game-winning kicks typically won’t buy you a lot of good will with your team, and it looks like Blankenship’s time with the Colts could be coming to an end after a poor showing to open the 2022 season.