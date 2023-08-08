NFL free agent running back Kareem Hunt was walking into his visit with the New Orleans Saints to join the NFC South squad amid the Alvin Kamara suspension drama. However, the Indianapolis Colts had other plans, coming in with a shocking last-minute offer to steal Hunt away as Jonathan Taylor holdout insurance.

While Adam Schefter and others reported that Pro Bowl running back Hunt had a “great” visit with the Saints, Schefter’s ESPN colleague, Diana Russini, shared the real reason why Hunt left New Orleans without signing.

“How about this twist? RB Kareem Hunt was called by Indy before he even stepped foot on the field to work out for the Saints and was offered more money, per source,” Russini wrote in a Tweet. “He was advised to leave and head to Indy with the Colts for a visit.”

This is a shocking turn of events for the Colts, Saints, and Kareem Hunt. The Saints are in desperate need of a back with the Alvin Kamara three-game suspension and the Eno Benjamin injury.

However, this move suggests that the Colts’ Jonathan Taylor holdout situation may be just as dire, as the team now only has Zack Moss, Deon Jackson, and Kenyan Drake in their running back room.

Last season with the Cleveland Browns, Hunt rushed 123 times for 468 yards and three touchdowns while catching 35 balls for 210 yards and a score. The RB burst on the NFL scene as a rookie with the Kansas City Chiefs, rushing for over 1,300 yards and making the Pro Bowl.