Anthony Richardson's Indianapolis Colts see a silver lining in the cloud despite their 29-23 OT loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4.

Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo feels the 2023 Colts are more resilient than their 2022 counterparts, per The Indianapolis Star's Nate Atkins.

“This team has a different type of fight than it did last year,” Odeyingbo said on Sunday.

The visiting Rams led the Colts 23-0 with 7:17 left in the third quarter. Indy's rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson sat out the Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens while in concussion protocol. He became the main catalyst of the Colts' comeback. Indy scored 23 unanswered points to force overtime.

Anthony Richardson connected with tight end Mo Allie-Cox on a 35-yard touchdown for to put the Colts on the board less than two minutes later.

Richardson is one of the most athletic rookie quarterbacks in the NFL. He proved that with a one-yard plunge into the end zone early in the fourth quarter. The Rams' defense held serve for the next ten minutes before Anthony Richardson struck again.

Anthony Richardson threw a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Drew Ogletree to tie things up with just 1:56 left in regulation. To the Colts' dismay, Matthew Stafford took advantage of an inexperienced Indy secondary. His touchdown pass to Puka Nacua thwarted the Colts' valiant comeback effort.

The Colts showed heart in their 22-19 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. Matt Gay's five field goals carried Indy to victory.

The Colts look to regroup when they take on their AFC South nemesis, the Tennessee Titans, in Week 5. Expect Anthony Richardson to led the charge for the Horseshoe once again.