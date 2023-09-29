After the Indianapolis Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Anthony Richardson has solidifed himself as the team's quarterback of the present and future. However, an unfortunate concussion stopped Richardson right in his path.

However, Richardson has now cleared the concussion protocol. Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed that he will start Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, via Andrew Siciliano of the NFL Network.

Richardson was forced to miss Week 3's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens due to his concussion. Still, Indianapolis was able to secure the upset victory, moving their record to 2-1 on the season. But as the Colts look to add another victory to the win column, they'll turn back to their electric rookie quarterback.

Through his first two games at the NFL level, Richardson threw for 279 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He has proven to be a lethal weapon with his legs, running for 75 yards and three touchdowns on his first 13 carries.

With that type of playmaking ability, Shane Steichen and company will want Richardson to get as many reps as he can as a rookie. Being thrown into the fire, Indianapolis is allowing the QB to learn the rigors of the NFL at a fast pace.

Unfortunately for Anthony Richardson, that led to some early concussion problems. But with that now behind him, the QB is ready to get back on the gridiron and prove why he deserves to be Indy's QB1. While Gardner Minshew performed admirably against the Ravens, the Colts must be amped to have their franchise quarterback back under center.