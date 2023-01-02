By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts 2022 season has been a complete and utter failure, and that trend continued in Week 17 against the New York Giants when they got destroyed by a score of 38-10. Making matters even worse, the Colts have more quarterback issues after Nick Foles was forced out of this game early after getting wrecked by Kayvon Thibodeaux on a sack, and Jeff Saturday isn’t too happy with Thobideaux’s reaction to his big play.

After Thibodeaux sacked Foles, who was lying on the ground in clear pain, he rolled off of him and proceeded to do a snow angel celebration right next to Foles on the ground. The celebration drew immediate backlash, and Saturday blasted Thibodeaux on Monday after discussing the play, calling Thibodeaux “tasteless” for how he handled the entire situation.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday tells reporters that, 1. Nick Foles is “really sore” and won’t play. 2. Sam Ehlinger will start. 3. Kayvon Thibodeaux is “tasteless” and “trash” for his snow angel celebration. 4. He’s upset his linemen didn’t take matters into their own hands.”

There’s certainly a lot to unpack here, with the more pressing news being Foles’ status. It will be Sam Ehlinger once again taking over under center for Indianapolis to finish off their season, which may be a good thing or a bad thing depending on how you look at the Colts quarterback situation.

But in regards to the Thibodeaux celebration, Saturday thrashes him for his actions, while also imploring his offensive lineman to step up and defend their quarterback in this situation. The whole thing is a mess, and it’s just another problem that Colts have encountered throughout their miserable 2022 season. The good news is that there is only one game left on the season for Indy, meaning things likely won’t be able to get worse in Week 18.