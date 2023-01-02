By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

The New York Giants had multiple keen contributors in their Week 17 home win against the Indianapolis Colts. Among them, Daniel Jones had quite a productive performance on the day.

The Colts did not have much of an answer for Jones both in the air and on the ground. The fourth-year quarterback posted a 125.2 passer rating, and he also threw a pair of passing touchdowns during his time anchoring the Giants offense. Indianapolis’ front seven saw plenty of Jones throughout the contest, as he recorded 91 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Saquon Barkley has been a vocal supporter of Jones for years, and he was much pleased to see him lead the Giants to a win, which clinched them a playoff spot for the first time since the 2016 season.

“He was ballin’,” Barkley said during his post-game press conference.

“Just the whole season, like there’s so many critical plays. So many moments where he stepped up and was big for us and gave us the opportunity. And you know what, we’re going to need it. We’re going to need a couple more of that down the stretch.”

Jones received “MVP” chants as he walked off the field for the final time in the game during the fourth quarter. Barkley was among the first to greet Jones, and the versatile running back also touched on just what he told the Giants quarterback.

“I told him, ‘I love you,'” Barkley said. “I think that was a cool moment. Hearing his name be chanted.

“I know it’s been a tough couple years here and since I’ve been drafted or before I got drafted or since he’s been drafted, but it’s just cool to see he’s finally getting the respect that he earns because that guy, he works his tail off. … He will do whatever it takes to help the team win football games. He comes to work every single day with that mentality, and I’m just happy for him.”

As it stands, the Giants hold the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture. They will cap off their regular season schedule with a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18.