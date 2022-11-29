Published November 29, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Jeff Saturday admitted that he wishes he could go back to the Indianapolis Colts’ crucial 3rd down and call timeout against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football, per Zak Keefer.

“I wish I had that third down back. I wish I had called a timeout,” Saturday said.

Saturday faced no shortage of criticism and questioning in reference to his clock management during the Colts’ 24-17 loss to the Steelers.

Jeff Saturday previously explained his decision to not call timeout at such a crucial juncture during the game.

“I thought we had plenty of time, I wasn’t really concerned. We still had timeouts. I wasn’t too concerned,” Saturday said, per NBC Sports. “I didn’t feel like time was of the essence at that moment. I thought we had a good play, I felt like we would get to it. I felt good about the call before, I felt like we’d have time, we would have timeouts afterwards. We were in striking distance, so I never felt like the pressure of needing the timeout.”

Kenny Pickett and the Steelers upset the Colts in Indianapolis in the contest. The Colts fell to 4-7-1 on the season with the defeat.

The hiring of Jeff Saturday raised eyebrows around the league following Frank Reich’s firing. But Jim Irsay has stood by his decision to hire the former Pro Bowl center. But mistakes like the one Saturday made on Monday will not help matters in the long run.

Saturday and the Colts will aim to rebound next week against the Cowboys in Dallas.