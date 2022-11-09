By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



The Indianapolis Colts moved on from Frank Reich after a disappointing 3-5-1 start to the season. Stepping in to take his place in the interim is Jeff Saturday. Saturday was a confusing hire to many because he has no prior coaching experience in his career. If that’s the case, what makes him qualified to turn things around for the Colts?

While it may be a bit strange for the front office to want Saturday to take over, Saturday’s reasoning for taking over for Reich was fairly simple. Saturday spent 13 of his 14 seasons in the NFL playing with the Colts, which has caused him to become invested in the city and the team. Saturday cares a lot about the team, and seeing them lose so much inspired him to help out and try to fix things for the Colts this season.

Via Stephen Holder:

“Jeff Saturday on why he took the job: ‘Because I care. This (losing) sucks. I care about the players. The staff, they sacrifice… These are my people. These people matter to me.'”

Saturday clearly has good intentions here, it just remains to be seen whether or not he is the right guy for the job. Saturday had a legendary career on the offensive line with the Colts, so he clearly knows what it takes to succeed in the league, but he’s never been on the sidelines as a coach in his career.

How Saturday fares throughout the rest of the season as the Colts head coach will be a storyline worth watching for a team that is suddenly filled with them. Saturday has a tall task keeping the sinking ship that is this Indianapolis team afloat, and whether or not he can make an impact on the team could determine whether or not he has a future in the NFL as a coach.