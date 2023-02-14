The Indianapolis Colts have named Shane Steichen their head coach, but interim head coach Jeff Saturday was in the running for much of the interview process. Despite getting passed over for the full-time job, Saturday expressed gratitude for the opportunity to coach the team during 2022 and wished Shane Steichen luck as the Colts head coach.

“First I want to say to the Colts organization and Colts nation, how much I appreciate the opportunity I’m so grateful for the last eight weeks of the season and the opportunity to represent you guys,” Saturday said in a video he uploaded to Twitter.

The Colts and Jim Irsay specifically received a lot of heat when the team named Saturday as interim head coach. While the Colts were out of the playoff race anyway, Saturday went 1-7 with the team and blew the largest lead in NFL history in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

There were rumors that Jim Irsay wanted Saturday to get the job, but the fanbase voiced that they wanted someone with experience. A petition started by Colts fan Shawn Ward ended up getting over 4,000 signatures, and Saturday even mentioned the petition in his video.

“For everybody out there, including the however many thousand who signed the petition, which may have included my wife and son, not exactly sure,” Saturday said with a laugh.

Saturday wished Steichen luck in his video as well.

“I want to wish coach Steichen the best of luck,” Saturday said in his video. “I’m still a huge Colt fan and pulling for you guys. Looking forward to hoisting some Lombardi trophies, and excited for your opportunity… again, coach Steichen best of luck to you and your family. Indianapolis is an incredible town, best fans in the world man. You’re going to get the greatest support, and look forward to watching your success and the rest of the men in that locker room and the coaching staff that you have with you.”

Although Saturday wanted to remain the head coach of the team, he had no hard feelings for the organization after it hired Steichen.