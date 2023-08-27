The Jonathan Taylor saga is heating up in Indianapolis, as the two sides close in on the soft deadline of August 29 to cut a deal with another team, and the prevailing sources are pointing towards the Dolphins as a major contender.

Some rumors are saying that Taylor is willing to take a below market deal to escape Jim Irsay and the Colts, after the relationship has gone beyond repair in the last few weeks according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. It is hard to speculate what the market value for Taylor is, with the Colts asking for a first round pick or an equivalent package.

Josh Jacobs cut a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday after a month-long holdout. While Saquon Barkley essentially accepted the franchise tag earlier this month, Jacobs fought with ownership for weeks, and it paid off with him earning up to $12 million on a one year deal.

That news could offer a bump to Taylor as he tries to land with a new team, and gives the running back market a vote of confidence after a dismal summer for the top stars in their negotiations.

The Dolphins previously pursued other big name backs over the summer, including Dalvin Cook in addition to Jacobs and others. It is no secret that they are looking to add a star RB to complement their backfield and vaunted passing attack.

Recently released betting odds give Taylor a +500 price to land with the Miami Dolphins. The next best price is with the Chicago Bears at +900, but the overwhelming favorite still remains as the Colts with -240 for his Week 1 team, per BettingSuperBowl.com.