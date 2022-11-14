Published November 14, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Indianapolis Colts’ CEO Jim Irsay wasted no time calling out those who criticized his decision to hire Jeff Saturday as interim head coach following Indy’s 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

“All you critics…you criticize all of us in the NFL for losing…When we make moves to Win… you act so righteous! ‘Who You Crappin’..’. Just Win,Baby!!” Irsay wrote on Twitter.

Irsay’s comments are destined to receive backlash, as the Colts beat a lackluster 2-win Raiders team. Nevertheless, Jeff Saturday displayed strong leadership prowess in the game. His leadership was evidenced by his inspiring postgame speech.

“Been a h*ll of a week men… I can’t tell you how proud of you I am… Things we talked about; ran for over 200, passed for over 200, defense shut 28 down… had to make a play at the end. What did we do? We made a play at the end.”

All of the sudden the Colts are 4-5-1. Many people around the NFL world believed their season was over following the firing of Frank Reich. But Indianapolis is now second in the AFC South and could realistically make a run at a Wild Card spot.

However, Jeff Saturday has yet to face a true test. But he won’t need to wait long as the Colts are scheduled to play the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles next week. If Saturday leads Indy to a victory in that matchup, then Irsay will have every right to go on Twitter and call out the critics.

It will certainly be intriguing to see how Saturday and the Colts fare against the Eagles.