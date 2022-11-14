Published November 14, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts have been a major topic of conversation all week after they hired Jeff Saturday as their head coach this week. The Colts fired Frank Reich after losing in embarrassing fashion to the New England Patriots last week. Saturday has no NFL or collegiate coaching experience on his resume, leaving people to mock Jim Irsay’s decision.

But it’s one thing to not have experience coaching. It’s another thing entirely to know the game of football. No one will question Saturday’s knowledge of the game. He was a six-time Pro Bowl center with three All-Pro nods to his credit. Nevertheless, fans and former NFL players alike blasted the Colts for hiring the inexperienced Saturday.

Well, in his first NFL game as a head coach, he led the Colts to a 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Afterward, Saturday gave a speech for the ages to his team.

“Been a hell of a week men… I can’t tell you how proud of you I am… Things we talked about; ran for over 200, passed for over 200, defense shut 28 down… had to make a play at the end. What did we do? We made a play at the end.”

The Colts players were fired up during the speech. Then Irsay came into the fray to ruin the moment. It remains to be seen if Indianapolis can climb back in the playoff race. Saturday started veteran Matt Ryan once again and it worked Sunday. But next week, they play the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. So, that’s a whole other challenge in itself.