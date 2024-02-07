The latest on Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Early last January, the Indianapolis Colts released a statement about team owner Jim Irsay being treated for a “severe respiratory illness.” On Tuesday, Irsay posted an encouraging message on X (formerly Twitter), indicating that he's health is trending in the right direction.

“On the mend. Grateful for all the messages of love and support❤️,” Irsay told his followers on X.

Irsay was hospitalized due to the said illness, though, it remains unclear whether he's already out of the hospital. The exact nature of the illness has also not been made public, but it can be recalled that the Colts owner was found unresponsive in his home back in December. The hope at the time was that Irsay would recover soon, and that appears to be the case based on the latest message he posted online. Irsay himself personally sent out the post on X, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN.

“While other team staffers have access to Irsay's account and send messages from it periodically, a source told ESPN that Irsay personally sent Tuesday's message.”

The hope continues for the Colts family that Irsay will get back on his feet as soon as possible and be ready to cheer for the team once the 2024 NFL regular season kicks in many months from now. Irsay has not been intervening with the Colts' decision-making while he continues to work his way back to full health, as reported as well by ESPN.

The Colts finished the 2023 NFL season with a 9-8 record to end up second in the AFC South division.