The New York Mets have acquired a couple of relievers via trades in the lead-up to Tuesday's MLB trade deadline, but they may not be done yet, according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

“Mets continue to look at both rotation and pen even after acquiring two relievers,” Heyman wrote Monday morning on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter).

That was the same tune that MLB insider Buster Olney carried about the Mets in a recently published article on ESPN.

“What you hear from other teams is that the New York Mets will continue to look for ways to round out their roster,” Olney stated.

In the same piece, Jeff Passan said that both the Mets as well as the New York Yankees are inevitably linked to San Francisco Giants star pitcher Blake Snell.

“Fair or not, both teams are going to be tied to the biggest mystery this deadline: reigning National League Cy Young winner Blake Snell,” Passan shared.

Mets have needs to fulfill ahead of 2024 MLB trade deadline

A quality starter also comes across as a big need for the Mets, considering the injuries suffered by Kodai Senga and Christian Scott. Senga might have already pitched his last game in the 2024 season after going down with a calf strain. He has been placed on the 60-day injured list and the expectation is that he won't see action until at least the 2024 MLB playoffs, which, of course, depends on whether the Mets indeed get a spot in the postseason.

The Mets are 10 games out of first place in the National League East division but they also occupy the third and final wild-card spot in the NL.

The Mets tried to inject life into their bullpen by acquiring right-hander TJ Shook from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for left-hander Tyler Jay. More notably, New York added veteran reliever Ryne Stanek from the Seattle Mariners, who got minor league outfielder Rhylan Thomas in return.

Shook, 26, is a little bit of a mystery as he has not seen action in either Triple-A or in the big leagues. He has a 4.77 ERA through 80 games (57 starts) in four seasons in the minors. He has a solid 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings average as well in those appearances.

Stanek, on the other hand, is pretty much a known variable, as he has been pitching in the MLB since 2017. In 46 appearances in 2024 with the Mariners, the 33-year-old Stanek collected a 6-3 record to go with a 4.95 ERA, a 1.35 WHIP, and a 4.02 FIP over the course of 39.0 innings.