While some team owners from around the NFL have opted to keep their opinions to themselves amidst a high-profile investigation conducted by the U.S. House of Representatives surrounding Dan Snyder and his ownership of the Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay is not keeping quiet. The 63-year-old billionaire is speaking out against Snyder as he backs the ousting of the embattled Commanders stakeholder from his position.

With his recent comments, it is clear that Irsay has refused to take a neutral stance on this highly-controversial issue. The Colts owner wasn’t shy about stating his belief that Snyder should be forced out from his post (h/t NFL reporter Alber Breer of NBC Sports Boston):

“I believe there is merit to removing him as owner of the (Commanders),” Irsay said.

It has been almost a year since an oversight committee has been formed to investigate accusations against Snyder and his alleged financial impropriety.

According to recent reports, NFL owners are unlikely to vote on Snyder’s ownership status. However, for his part, Irsay believes that this is the right path to take:

“I believe that’s the road we have to go down,” said Irsay. “… I believe it’s in the best interest of the National Football League.”

The Colts owner clearly believes that Snyder has emerged as a misrepresentation of how team owners should conduct themselves:

“You have to protect the game, you have protect what we’re about. This isn’t what we’re about,” Irsay said.

Jim Irsay is not the type to keep his feelings to himself and he has fearlessly made his opinion known about Dan Snyder and the precarious situation the Commanders owner has found himself in.