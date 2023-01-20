Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts underwent a roller coaster of a season that ended on a seven game losing streak. While interim head coach Jeff Saturday oversaw the Colts’ collapse, Irsay hasn’t ruled out him returning as Indianapolis’ permanent head coach next season.

The Colts started the season with Frank Reich as head coach. However, after a 3-5-1 start, he was replaced by Saturday. Indianapolis won their first game under Saturday before losing the next seven.

But as the Colts look for their next head coach, Saturday is still very much in the running. He has a supporter in Irsay, who believes he has the capabilities to be an NFL head coach, via Jordan Schultz of The Score. Schultz noted that the Colts may take their time in choosing their next head coach due to Irsay’s belief in Saturday. Furthermore, to his own credit, Saturday would reportedly pick his own staff if made permanent head coach.

Jeff Saturday’s hiring was one of the more outlandish moves in recent NFL history. While he is in the Colts’ ring of honor, Saturday had never coached at the NFL level. His tenure started strong before ultimately disintegrating. The team’s final game of the year saw Indianapolis lose to the lowly Texans in the final minutes.

But still, Saturday has a fan in Jim Irsy. And as long as Irsay is calling the shots, Saturday will have an opportunity to maintain his job. However, serious changes would be made. If the Colts truly do bring back Saturday, they’ll need better, in fact much better, results on the field.