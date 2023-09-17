Anthony Richardson continues to look like the real deal for the Indianapolis Colts.

The fourth-overall pick from the 2023 NFL Draft made a name for himself by showing off a dangerous dual-threat play style. While his ability to run in the open field was expected to be spectacular from the jump, his growth as a passer is the key to becoming a superstar. So far, the Florida product has been both electrifying and effective.

Against the division rival Houston Texans and second-overall pick C.J. Stroud in the youngest QB matchup in NFL history, Richardson came out looking to make a statement.

On the opening drive of the game, Richardson helped the Colts get into the red zone. With 18 yards separating his team from the end zone, he dashed through the line of scrimmage and right through the Houston defense for a tuddy.

Then, after the Colts' defense forced and recovered a Stroud fumble, Richardson faked the handoff and again found the end zone.

Anthony Richardson has two rushing TDs less than six minutes into the game! 📺: #INDvsHOU on FOX⁰📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/FhXtx7w3wW pic.twitter.com/QfJYDVcoD2 — NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023

Anthony Richardson has completed five of his first six passes for 50 yards to go along with 35 rushing yards. In his NFL debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Richardson ran for 40 yards and a touchdown while passing for one, too, as he completed 24 of his 37 pass attempts for 223 yards while also throwing an interception.

The Colts found themselves with a two-score lead in enemy territory until Stroud responded with a long drive that he capped off with a passing touchdown to Nico Collins. This game could be the beginning of the extension of an AFC South rivalry behind two potential franchise quarterbacks.