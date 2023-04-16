The NFL is often a league of subterfuge when it comes to the draft. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is something of a master of that practice, and he proved it with his latest message to Colts fans.

For the '23 draft, we have many options. With the #4 pick, we could stay put and take a QB—-or trade up and take a QB—-OR trade down and MAYBE take a QB—-Or NOT🙂

All options on the table, but we like our position and are very excited. Fire up! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/OMRpt2KkGI — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) April 16, 2023

In other words, Jim Irsay did not promise Colts supporters anything specific. That’s often the way it is in the league when an executive talks about the draft. It would have been something of a surprise — maybe even a shock — if he had offered a specific direction the team would take.

In addition to Colts fans, it’s a guarantee that everyone of Irsay’s competitors is looking for some kind of hint of what the Colts will do in every statement. Smart executives are often just as strong at interpreting opponents’ draft hints as they are at delivering confusing statements.

The Colts may very well use the No. 4 pick on a quarterback because their offense and passing game has suffered in recent years. The Colts thought they had a generational quarterback when they selected Andrew Luck in 2012, but his premature retirement before the 2019 season has left the team scrambling ever since.

The No. 4 pick should give the team a chance to draft a top quarterback — if they choose.