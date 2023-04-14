Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts are widely expected to take their quarterback of the future. However, if both Will Levis and Anthony Richardson are available, the Colts have an interesting NFL Draft strategy in mind.

Indianapolis has Levis over Richardson on their draft board, via ESPN’s Matt Miller. The Colts believe Levis is more pro-ready and is more likely to be a Week 1 starter.

While Levis is still expected to be a first-round pick, he hasn’t gotten the same buzz as Richardson, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Alabama’s Bryce Young. But for the Colts, there’s a chance he lands right in their wheelhouse. Young and Stroud, or vice versa, are expected to be the first two picks. Richardson is a wild card who has been mock drafted all over the first-round.

Then there’s Levis.

Will Levis transferred to Kentucky prior to the 2021 season. In his two seasons with the Wildcats, the quarteback threw for 5,232 yards, 43 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He added 742 yards on the ground and 17 additional scores.

Levis has a cannon of an arm and was productive throughout his career. However, Anthony Richardson is viewed as an athletic outlier and a QB who could change any roster. As the NFL Draft approaches, Richardson has certainly gotten more buzz than Levis.

However, Will Levis appeared in 24 games at Kentucky and another 14 at Penn State before transferring. Richardson appeared in 22 games total during his three years at Florida.

As the Colts look to find their QB, they seem to prefer Levis’ experience to Richardson’s expected explosion.