Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor feels right at home in the Circle City after signing his three-year, $42 million contract extension. Taylor said he had always wanted to wear the Horseshoe on his helmet until he played his final NFL down, per NFL on FOX ‘s Ben Arthur.

“Like I said from day one after my first season – I always wanted to retire a Colt. To be able to take another step toward that, it's amazing,” Jonathan Taylor said.

It wasn't just Taylor who broke his silence after he signed his new contract. Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Jonathan Taylor's new deal on social media this weekend.

“We have extended Jonathan! He's a SPECIAL player and this extension is important knowing the impact he'll make as our team develops under Shane. I have no doubt he'll continue to create highlight plays and memories for our fans. He deserves this deal and I'm happy for him,” Jim Irsay said.

Jonathan Taylor got a warm welcome back by the #Colts fans in attendance. pic.twitter.com/xcnXYlCI1l — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) October 8, 2023

Jonathan Taylor took the field for the Colts in their 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. Taylor had just 18 yards on six carries for Indy in the win. He took a backseat to Zack Moss, who exploded for 165 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries for the Colts. Moss has filled in admirably for Taylor during the latter's absence for Indy.

Jonathan Taylor is obviously shaking off the rust. He is coming off an injury-plagued 2022 NFL season where he had just four touchdowns. Taylor will eventually improve as the season continues. He and Zack Moss will become a formidable running back duo for the Colts. Not only that, but Jonathan Taylor and Anthony Richardson (assuming he stays healthy) also give the Colts a very athletic running back-quarterback combination for years.