The Indianapolis Colts are pumped after signing former All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor to a $42 million contract extension. The signing comes after a summer in which Taylor skipped training camp and requested a trade after expressing his lack of satisfaction with his contract.

Colts owner Jim Irsay was among those excited for the signing. Following the extension, Irsay announced, “We have extended Jonathan! He's a SPECIAL player and this extension is important knowing the impact he’ll make as our team develops under Shane. I have no doubt he’ll continue to create highlight plays and memories for our fans. He deserves this deal and I’m happy for him,” via Irsay on Twitter.

Jim Irsay held true to his word when he said back in July that he would not trade Taylor now or in October. Instead, the Colts will likely have Taylor around for at least another three years.

The extension should ease any tension between Jonathan Taylor and the Colts as the rusher returns to action. The Colts have officially activated Taylor from the physically unable to perform list as he comes back from an ankle injury that caused him to miss the first four weeks of the year. The Colts are unsure if Taylor will play this Sunday versus the Tennessee Titans, but he should suit up to play soon. He will initially be on a snap count when he first returns so he doesn't re-aggravate his ankle injury, but will team with Zack Moss to create an intimidating backfield in Indy.