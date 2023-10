Prior to the 2023 season, it appeared likely that Jonathan Taylor’s time with the Indianapolis Colts may be coming to an end. Not only is he set to return from injury, but Taylor and the Colts have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract extension, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

More to come on this story.