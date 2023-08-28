Jonathan Taylor might be heading to the Miami Dolphins soon. After the Indianapolis Colts permitted Taylor to seek a trade, Miami emerged as the top suitor for the star running back. It appears that both sides are still not close to a deal that sends the All-Pro RB to Florida. However, just this Monday, a bizarre update emerged from Stephen Holder.

“Jonathan Taylor update: Talks continue and, as expected, this will go down to the wire. One tidbit: I believe there to be a second team involved beyond the Dolphins, which would certainly change the dynamics.”

Other teams have already been rumored to be in talks with Taylor after the Colts' decision. However, the Dolphins continue to have the best assets to offer for the star running back. Unless a different team comes forward with a better offer, Miami should still win the Jonathan Taylor sweepstakes.

It felt like it was just yesterday when it seemed like Taylor and the Colts were headed towards a messy holdout situation. Initially, the team refused to trade Taylor after refusing to sign him to a long-term contract. What ensued was a messy situation that included accusations of faking injuries and some fiery tweets from both Taylor and owner Jim Irsay.

Thankfully, both sides found a way to compromise, and the Colts have allowed Taylor to find a new home. Indianapolis isn't looking to get fleeced for Taylor, though: they have a high asking price for the star running back. If the Dolphins are willing to pony up, though… both Taylor and Indy will be satisfied with the outcome of this situation.