It is possible that running back Jonathan Taylor will be donning a different uniform at the start of the 2023 NFL regular season. Rumors are swirling again linking the Indianapolis Colts star tailback to different teams following a recent update about his club giving him permission to seek a trade.

Along with the rumors is the opportunity to lay some action on Jonathan Taylor trade odds. At the moment, the Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears have the two shortest prices to land the running back via a trade with the Colts over at DraftKings Sportsbook (h/t Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac).

Odds to land RB Jonathan Taylor

(@DKSportsbook)

Dolphins, +250

Bears, +400

Ravens, +700

Broncos, +750

Cowboys, +750

Commanders, +1000

Buccaneers, +1000

Bills, +1000

Vikings, +1500

Panthers, +2000

Eagles, +2000

Bengals, +2000

With Dalvin Cook no longer an option for teams looking to acquire a top-tier running back, the attention paid to Jonathan Taylor has only gotten more intense. The Dolphins have Raheem Mostert, but having someone like Taylor come over would be a big upgrade in the position.

As for the Bears, they can also shore up their running back group with an addition like Taylor. Right now, Chicago has Khalil Herbert, D'Onta Foreman, rookie Roschon Johnson, and Travis Homer in its RB room. That is still a promising group, but Taylor would raise the ceiling of the team's offense in such a trade. Back in the 2022 NFL season, Justin Fields and the Bears were No. 1 in the NFL with a 56.19 rushing play percentage.

Taylor has one more year left on his contract that will earn him $4.304 million in 2023.