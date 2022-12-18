By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Indianapolis Colts’ 2022 season is coming to an end on a sad note. The team has suffered embarrassing losses in consecutive games and Jonathan Taylor has suffered yet another injury. In their humiliating loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Taylor hurt his right ankle and may miss some time yet again.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Taylor sprained his ankle and will undergo testing despite the injury not being considered anything too serious. Schefter said that it was uncertain if Taylor will play again this season due to the Colts being on the verge of playoff elimination and the nature of Taylor’s injury.

After emerging as a superstar in 2021, Taylor has not enjoyed a great season. In 11 games, he has rushed for 861 yards and four touchdowns. Last season’s touchdowns and yards from scrimmage leader has been injured and not able to produce as well as he did in his second year in the NFL. A tumultuous season in Indianapolis has made it tough for him to put up the tremendous numbers he did in 2021.

The Colts have now lost seven of their last eight games and have a 4-9-1 record on the season. Jonathan Taylor being held out the last few weeks would make sense, as it reduces the risk of further injury and allows the team to secure a more favorable draft positioning. Indianapolis will surely see a lot of change yet again this offseason.