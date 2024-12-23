Jonathan Taylor took control of the game on Sunday. One week after experiencing one of the most humiliating moments of his five-year NFL career, Taylor proved he had learned from it by rushing for 218 yards and three touchdowns, powering the Indianapolis Colts to a 38-30 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Taylor reflected on his mistake from the previous week, where he dropped the ball before crossing the goal line in Denver, saying it was an incident he would never repeat.

After his first touchdown, a 65-yard run, Jonathan Taylor kept his word by showcasing his determination and skill, reminiscent of former Raiders great Bo Jackson. It was his way of making up for the earlier mistake that had cost the Colts a touchdown in a tough loss to the Broncos.

“You get excited, sometimes maybe a little too excited, when you see that (open field),” remarked Jonathan Taylor drawing some held back laughter and giggles . “Then you just start analyzing, where are the defenders? Then it’s like ‘OK, it’s just a foot race, I’ve got to get in.’”

Jonathan Taylor's explosive night

Taylor's stellar showing continued after his initial touchdown. He broke free for a 70-yard score on the first play of the second half, once again holding the ball securely as he reached the end zone. He capped off the Colts win with a 1-yard touchdown plunge.

The 25-year-old required 29 carries to record the second-highest single-game rushing total in the NFL this season. It also ranked as the second-best rushing performance of his career, marking his most touchdown runs in a game since he scored four against Buffalo in 2021.

Additionally, the performance pushed him over the 1,000-yard mark for the first time since he claimed the 2021 NFL rushing title.

Anthony Richardson added nine carries for 70 yards and a touchdown as Indianapolis (7-8) set a franchise record with 335 rushing yards, surpassing the previous record of 318 set in 1956. Richardson’s sixth touchdown run of the season broke the franchise record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. Remarkably, this achievement came on a day when he attempted only 11 passes.

The Tennessee Titans' struggle continues

For the Titans (3-12), it was another grim chapter in a disappointing season. Their fourth consecutive loss came with three more turnovers and significant lapses in what had been a solid defense. In two of their last four games, opponents have rushed for over 200 yards, and Sunday's total marked the highest rushing yards allowed by the franchise since its move from Houston to Nashville in the late 1990s.

The switch from Will Levis to Mason Rudolph also failed to spark a turnaround. Rudolph completed 23 of 34 passes for 252 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. He led the Titans on a 23-point run to cut the deficit to 38-30. However, the game was sealed when Kenny Moore II intercepted Rudolph for the second time as the clock expired.

Next Sunday, the Colts will travel to face the New York Giants, while the Titans will conclude their road trip with a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.