By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The 2022 season was not one to remember for Jonathan Taylor The Indianapolis Colts’ star running back didn’t enjoy a season as stellar as his 2021 campaign due to regression from the team and injuries. With three games remaining on the schedule for the 4-9-1 Colts, Taylor may be done for the season.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Taylor suffered a high-ankle sprain and given the circumstances around the team, he probably will not suit up for the Colts again this season.

From @GMFB: The #Colts have likely seen the last of star RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) for 2022. pic.twitter.com/4xbMszzAFo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2022

“It does appear that Jonathan Taylor, the star running back for the Indianapolis Colts, has played his last down for the 2022 season,” Rapoport said. “My understanding is [that] he was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain following that [Week 15 loss to the Minnesota Vikings]. He’s still meeting with doctors, still talking to team officials, so nothing’s firm and final. But my understanding [is] it is considered highly, highly unlikely that Jonathan Taylor is back on the field this season.”

Taylor’s status for the rest of the season seemed murky after it was reported that his ankle injury was a sprain. Now that the nature of his injury is more clear, the Colts playing him again makes less sense. The 23-year-old is a foundational piece of the team, so risking further injury in what will likely be pointless games is not worth it. Focusing on being healthy for next season is of the utmost importance.