For a brief moment, it looked like the Indianapolis Colts were on the verge of securing their biggest win of the 2024 season, and inching closer to their first postseason appearance since 2020. Shortly after Broncos quarterback Bo Nix was intercepted on Denver's opening drive of the 2nd half, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor busted free for what appeared to be a 41-yard touchdown run that would've given Indianapolis a 20-7 lead.

The key phrase here is appeared to be.

Though the Broncos didn't capitalize immediately on Taylor's fumble, momentum had definitively swung in Denver's favor. The Colts would go on to be outscored 24-0 in the 2nd half on their way to a crushing 31-13 defeat that all but ends their hopes of making a return to the postseason.

After the game, Taylor spoke candidly about the mistake that he claimed, “should never happen.”

“It just can't happen, no matter the game, no matter the scenario,” Taylor told reporters, per Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. “You could be up by 50, down by 50, playoff game, first game of the season. That should never happen.”

Amazingly, this seems to happen far too often. One of the most famous examples occurred in 2008, when Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson dropped the ball at the 1-yard-line in a 41-37 Monday Night Football loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Jets wide receiver Malachi Corley cost his team six points earlier this season, and just hours before Taylor's gaffe, Bengals defensive back Jordan Battle made the very same mistake against the Titans.

“Sometimes, someone gives you their best and your best just wasn't good enough,” Taylor said. “But when you hurt yourself like that, that one hurts.”

All things considered, Taylor did give the Colts one heck of an effort on Sunday afternoon. The fifth-year back rushed for 107 yards on 22 carries, his fifth 100 yard game of the season and the 21st of his career. Taylor surpassed Lydell Mitchell to move into 2nd-place on the Indianapolis Colts' all-time rushing yardage list.

Though the Colts aren't mathematically eliminated from Playoff contention, they need to win out and get a lot of help in order to make a return to the postseason.