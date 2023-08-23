Things are not looking great for the Indianapolis Colts following star running back Jonathan Taylor's recent trade request. According to anonymous NFL executives, the Colts shouldn't expect a great return if they do end up dealing Taylor, with a first-round pick package looking unlikely at this point, per Adam Breer of the MMQB.

Since being drafted by Indianapolis in 2020, Taylor has quickly turned himself into one of the premier running backs in the NFL. His name first entered the national consciousness during his time with the Wisconsin Badgers beginning as a freshman in 2017. That year, he tied the FBS record for the fewest amount of games needed to reach 1,000 yards with seven. He finished top ten in Heisman Trophy voting in all three of his seasons with the Badgers.

Jonathan Taylor was named an NFL Pro-Bowler for the first time in 2021 with the Colts. Taylor had another solid season in 2022 after being placed on reserve after week 15.

The season was an extraordinarily frustrating one for Indianapolis. The team failed to do much with new quarterback acquisition Matt Ryan, and they finished the season on an astonishing seven-game losing streak.

It has been widely reported this offseason that Taylor was disgruntled in Indianapolis, and recently, the team gave the star running back permission to seek a trade.

While many might have expected the market for Taylor to be high (and it still might be relatively so), it appears as though the Colts shouldn't be expecting any franchise-altering packages in return for the star 24-year old running back.