The Indianapolis Colts have granted permission for disgruntled star running back Jonathan Taylor to seek a trade. The running back’s current team will be asking for a first-round pick in return — which may be too much for most teams — but several franchises could use the All-Pro back. Here are the four best Jonathan Taylor trade destinations, including the Miami Dolphins.

The AFC East has turned into an offensive arms race with the New York Jets adding Dalvin Cook to Aaron Rodgers and company and the New England Patriots recently signing Ezekiel Elliott. That leaves the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins (more on them below) as the two teams in the division without a big-name back.

Buffalo currently has James Cook and Damien Harris at RB. Harris is dealing with an injury right now, and Cook is better suited for a 3rd-down back role, as opposed to an every-down bell cow.

The Bills’ Super Bowl window isn’t closed by any means, but the further the organization gets in Josh Allen’s career, the more likely the Big Game drought is to continue. It may be time for the Bills to go all-in and make a huge Jonathan Taylor trade.

Miami Dolphins

Did we mention that the AFC East has turned into an offensive arms race?

While head coach Mike McDaniels is a running game guru, the Dolphins’ backfield of Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson doesn’t really strike fear in the hearts of defenses. Plus, this season, the team will rely heavily on the run and play-action pass game as a way to help Tua Tagovailoa stay healthy.

Owner Stephen Ross is a big fan of stars, as illustrated by trading for Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey in the last two offseasons. Bringing in 2021’s leading rusher is something that would fit right in with the franchise’s strategy on South Beach, which is why the Dolphins are the team that is probably most likely to be the Jonathan Taylor trade destination.

Speaking of owners who love stars, Jerry Jones fits that bill, although he’s been a little more conservative in recent years than he gets credit for.

Elliott is gone, and the team will have Tony Pollard and diminutive rookie preseason sensation Deuce Vaugh running the ball this year. That’s not a great backfield, and the team could use a little more talent there.

Plus, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are in a similar (but even more advanced) situation to the Bills. Prescott is not getting any younger, and if the team doesn’t make an upgrade somewhere, they will have trouble challenging the Philadelphia Eagles in their own division, let alone the rest of the NFC and NFL.

That might be enough for Jones to give Colts owner Jim Irsay a call.

Chicago Bears

The Bears might not be the playoff-ready team that screams “Jonathan Taylor trade destination,” but the franchise has a lot going for it that makes it the ideal Colts trading partner.

Chicago has an extra first-round pick from trading the Panthers the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, they are projected to have the second-most salary cap space in 2024 and beyond, and Justin Fields and the offense are starting to come around a bit.

The Bears could give the Colts the first-round pick they want and hand out a large Taylor contract after doing so. That makes this a win-win-win deal for all involved.

Now, the only question is, do the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles think Taylor is the type of player to go big on?