The Indianapolis Colts have given Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade away from the team, and apparently, they already have their asking price set in a potential deal for their running back.

According to the latest updates on the situation, the Colts are seeking a first-round pick in exchange for Taylor. If not a first-rounder, they are willing to take a package of picks that amounts to the same value as a first-round pick, per Stephen Holder of ESPN.

“Source: The Colts are seeking a first-round pick — or package of picks that equates to as much — in a potential Jonathan Taylor trade,” Holder wrote.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

A number of teams are reportedly weighing whether to engage with the Colts for a potential Jonathan Taylor trade, though it remains to be seen how many of them are willing to part with a first-rounder to obtain the services of the 24-year-old. His contract demand is also something that interested suitors will consider, especially since Taylor is seeking a long-term contract extension. That's why he wanted to get out of Indianapolis in the first place.

The Miami Dolphins have been rumored to be interested in Taylor as well, but whether they are willing to trade a valuable pick for him has yet to be revealed. As reported earlier, when the team decided not to pursue Dalvin Cook, Mike McDaniel said that he's happy with their running back group.

Taylor is still young, though, and as someone with a Pro Bowl and rushing yards leader title to his name, there will surely be a team who will want to get him one way or another.