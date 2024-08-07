Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs was reportedly helped off the field after suffering an apparent ankle injury on Wednesday, per Stephen Holder of ESPN. Holder also reports that Downs did not put weight on his lower leg while getting helped off the field.

Colts safety Nick Cross reportedly took Downs to the ground during a seven-on-seven drill. Head coach Shane Steichen was not happy with the safety following the incident, per Kevin Bowen of 1075 The Fan.

Losing Downs for any amount of time would be a major blow. Downs is expected to play a pivotal role for the team's offense in 2024. The Colts are going to closely monitor their depth moving forward, and they will do so even more intensely if Downs is forced to miss a significant amount of time.

This is far from an ideal situation as NFL training camp continues. The Colts are obviously hoping for good news. All they can do right now is hope, however, as the team awaits results on Downs' injury.

Josh Downs' crucial impact on Colts offense

Downs, 22, played well across 17 games in his rookie season during the 2023 campaign. He recorded 68 receptions for 771 yards and two touchdowns. Indianapolis has been searching for more offensive consistency and Downs could help in that regard.

Michael Pittman Jr. is the Colts' leading receiver. Aside from Pittman and Downs, though, the Colts have uncertainty with their receiving core. Perhaps a full season from quarterback Anthony Richardson will lead to breakout performances from the Colts receiving unit. Still, having at least two reliable wide receivers is of the utmost importance for any offense in the NFL.

At the moment, it is unclear how significant Downs' apparent injury is. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Colts wide receiver's status as they are made available.